TVXQ's Yunho drops 'Blue Jeans' audio highlight teaser for upcoming solo debut





TVXQ's Yunho has released an audio highlight video for "Blue Jeans", which will be part of his 1st solo mini album 'True Colors'.

The video features a static photo of the singer, along with a sneak peek of the upcoming track. The pure pop sound fits the chic and mature presence he flawlessly flaunts in his accompanying teaser images.

Check out the "Blue Jeans" highlight video below, and stay tuned for the release of 'True Colors', set to drop on June 6th at 6pm KST!