MONSTA X released a "special clip spoiler" of, "Swish", which will be released alongside their sixth Japanese single, "Alligator".

In the video, the boys each share their unique charms and amuse themselves as they lip sync and dance around to the infectious melody of "Swish".

Check out the spoiler video above, and look out for the Japanese version of "Alligator", which is set to drop on June 12th.