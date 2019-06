The queen of SM has released a full-length music video teaser for her highly anticipated comeback single, "Feedback"!

The teaser shows a more in-depth look into the melody and visuals of the video itself, which were hinted at in a shorter clip released yesterday on BoA's social media and official SM website.

The new single will be released on June 4th at 6pm KST.

Give BoA some "Feedback" and take a look at the MV teaser above!