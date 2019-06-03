CL teases upcoming PKCZ collaboration single 'Cut It Up' featuring Afrojack

CL is only one day away from dropping a new collaboration track!

On June 3, the idol rapper took to her personal Instagram account to tease the new PKCZ single "Cut It Up" featuring both her and renowned DJ Afrojack. In the image, which appears as a potential music video still, she is seen looking fierce as she sits atop a pile of masked men seemingly incapacitated by samurai swords. The image is captioned with "Tomorrow! CUT IT UP!" and is tagged with PKCZ, Afrojack, Japanese designer Ambush, and DJ Daruma's Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, "Cut It Up" is set for release on June 4.



Check out CL's Instagram post below!