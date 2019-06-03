Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

76

81

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 19 days ago

CL teases upcoming PKCZ collaboration single 'Cut It Up' featuring Afrojack

AKP STAFF

CL is only one day away from dropping a new collaboration track!

On June 3, the idol rapper took to her personal Instagram account to tease the new PKCZ single "Cut It Up" featuring both her and renowned DJ Afrojack. In the image, which appears as a potential music video still, she is seen looking fierce as she sits atop a pile of masked men seemingly incapacitated by samurai swords. The image is captioned with "Tomorrow! CUT IT UP!" and is tagged with PKCZ, Afrojack, Japanese designer Ambush, and DJ Daruma's Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, "Cut It Up" is set for release on June 4.


Check out CL's Instagram post below!

View this post on Instagram

+Tomorrow!!!CUT IT UP+

A post shared by CL (@chaelincl) on

  1. CL
  2. AFROJACK
  3. PKCZ
20 11,069 Share 48% Upvoted

12

Ninja_Poster290 pts 19 days ago 2
19 days ago

If that image is not a Kill Bill reference then I don't know what is.

Share

2 more replies

9

sandybee3-215 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

I'm sooo ready 🙌

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,932
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,479

allkpop in your Inbox