Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 19 days ago

Paris Hilton apologizes to Korean press after tardiness results in journalist boycott

Paris Hilton has apologized to Korean press for her tardy behavior.

On June 3, a representative for the celebrity released an official apology, stating: "Paris Hilton's company would like to officially apologize to the press for her tardy arrival to the Paris Hilton Skincare press conference."

According to the statement, her late arrival was unintentional, citing management's underestimation of traffic and how long it would take her to arrive to the venue from her previous schedule.


"We apologize for the damage that we caused to the journalists who attended. We admit it was a mistake by the management," they continued. 


Meanwhile, on May 31, Paris Hilton was scheduled to attend a press event for the Korean launch of her skincare line at 6:30 PM; however, she did not arrive until well after 7 PM.


As a result, many reporters called for a 'boycott' and left the event. One representative for the event also commented "It's Paris Hilton's style not to let others know what time she's going to arrive," further fueling the controversy.

40 50,694 Share 66% Upvoted

chillaxin597 pts 19 days ago
19 days ago

I’m confused. South Korea is the beauty/skin care capital of the world. Why in the hell would they want her crap in the first place? Much less want her crap after she was discourteous and late for her own launch. And then rather than a genuine apology, she blames faceless management? No responsibility accepted on her end. South Korea you are dodging a possible skin care nightmare. Don’t even bother importing her crap.

Canucks4Life1,339 pts 19 days ago
19 days ago

Too little too late sweetheart. Nobody is gonna take getting stood up by a has been or really a never was.

