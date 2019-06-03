Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted 19 days ago

Mnet reveals celebrity producer line-up for 'Show Me The Money 8'

'Show Me The Money 8' is officially on its way!

On June 3, Mnet announced the official producer line-up for the hip-hop battle program's eighth season, set to begin airing sometime later this year.

According to the network, the first producer 'crew' consists of rappers Swings, Mad Clown, Kid Milli, and hip-hop producer Boycold, while rappers Verbal Jint, Giriboy, former 'Show Me The Money' winner BewhY, and producer Millic round out the second one.

Meanwhile, 'Show Me The Money 8' wrapped up collecting applications for this season's contestants in early May.

Stay tuned for more news about the show's latest season, and check out the producer announcments below!

  1. BewhY
  2. Giriboy
  3. Mad Clown
  4. Swings
  5. Verbal Jint
  6. MILLIC
  7. BOYCOLD
  8. KID MILLI
  9. SHOW ME THE MONEY 8
carpe_diem_xxx47 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

No AOMG or h1ghr music or Hi-lite ? :(

annabts612 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

No Simon D?

Not worth it.

