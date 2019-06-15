BTS5THMUSTER trends worldwide as ARMYs celebrate this year's BTS fan meeting

BTS' debut anniversary celebration continues!

After celebrating the actual day of anniversary on June 13, ARMYs once again trended another hashtag -- '#BTS5THMUSTER' -- to share footage from the group's 5th fan meeting 'BTS 5th Muster: Magic Shop' and from Jimin's latest 'V Live' stream, both which took place today in Busan.

As seen previously, the city of Busan has waited for this day since the 11th, as major landmarks turned purple for BTS. After a series of celebrations, BTS' 6th anniversary 'FESTA' is set to come to an end tomorrow evening on June 16 KST.



Check out some hashtagged posts from ARMYs below!

The way Jin went all out on us with his crackheadish personality...#BTS5THMUSTER pic.twitter.com/iF0x8AtrGA — ً (@BTSSTHIGHS) June 15, 2019

HE LITERALLY APOLOGIZED AFTER THAT HE IS SO PURE IM #BTS5thMUSTER pic.twitter.com/n6No9jb7Q0 — ath is crying bc of ot7 ddaeng (@Mediscines_) June 15, 2019