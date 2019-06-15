Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa 7 days ago

#BTS5THMUSTER trends worldwide as ARMYs celebrate this year's BTS fan meeting

BTS' debut anniversary celebration continues!

After celebrating the actual day of anniversary on June 13, ARMYs once again trended another hashtag -- '#BTS5THMUSTER' -- to share footage from the group's 5th fan meeting 'BTS 5th Muster: Magic Shop' and from Jimin's latest 'V Live' stream, both which took place today in Busan. 

As seen previously, the city of Busan has waited for this day since the 11th, as major landmarks turned purple for BTS. After a series of celebrations, BTS' 6th anniversary 'FESTA' is set to come to an end tomorrow evening on June 16 KST.

Check out some hashtagged posts from ARMYs below!

 

Omg they brought the legendary We Are Bulletproof pt. 2 dance break back 😍

So that's why, in that one AskAnything interview during their world tour, Namjoon told Hobi to watch his mouth when he brought the song up in regard to the question of which old song they would like to perform again. Hobi basically spoiled it 😂

So sweet!

