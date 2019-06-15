Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Cannes Palme d'Or winner 'Parasite' hits 8 million admissions at the box office

The critically acclaimed movie 'Parasite' has attracted 8 million film-goers.


On its 17th day after its premiere, director Bong Joon Ho's latest work 'Parasite' garnered 8 million admissions in total on June 15 KST. According to KOBIS (Korea Box Office Information System), the movie hit over 8,002,007 audience members at 3:16 PM on this day. This rate is faster than those of Bong Joon Ho's past works, such as 'The Host' or 'Snowpiercer'. 


To celebrate the surpassing of 8 million viewers, the actors from the movie thanked the audiences. In their individual image, actors Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Gyun, Jo Yeo Jung, Choi Woo Sik, and other cast members posed with quotes that reflect each character's special traits. 

Check them out below!

Kirsty_Louise 7 days ago
7 days ago

Song Kang Ho is my favourite Korean actor by far, every single film of his I've seen I've loved. I also really love The Host and Snowpiercer. So no doubt I'm going to love this film too. I'm so excited to see it!


DTRT 7 days ago
7 days ago

This is going to be a huge hit globally.


With the quality of films Bong Joon Ho is creating, he could easily find himself winning an Oscar.


I cant wait to see it!

