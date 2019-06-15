Cannes Palme d'Or winner 'Parasite' hits 8 million admissions at the box office

The critically acclaimed movie 'Parasite' has attracted 8 million film-goers.



On its 17th day after its premiere, director Bong Joon Ho's latest work 'Parasite' garnered 8 million admissions in total on June 15 KST. According to KOBIS (Korea Box Office Information System), the movie hit over 8,002,007 audience members at 3:16 PM on this day. This rate is faster than those of Bong Joon Ho's past works, such as 'The Host' or 'Snowpiercer'.



To celebrate the surpassing of 8 million viewers, the actors from the movie thanked the audiences. In their individual image, actors Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Gyun, Jo Yeo Jung, Choi Woo Sik, and other cast members posed with quotes that reflect each character's special traits.

