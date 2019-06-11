Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 days ago

City of Busan welcomes BTS & ARMY with 7 landmark locations lit up purple

In light of BTS's upcoming fan meeting 'BTS 5th Muster: Magic Shop' in Busan from June 15-16, the city will be decorated with gorgeous purple lights as a symbol of welcoming toward both the boys as well as ARMYs!

A total of 7 landmark locations throughout Busan including the Gwangan Bridge, Busan Cinema Center, Busan Harbor Bridge, 2 transimission towers on Hwangnyeong Mountain, the Hwamyeong Bridge, and the Busan Tower at Yongdusan park. Several locations will also display a welcome message. 

The purple lights will be available every evening from June 11-16. 

Candy_Crush1,993 pts 11 days ago
11 days ago

BTS is indeed the nation's pride and treasure !

21

BetterToBeHeld162 pts 11 days ago
11 days ago

Beautiful gesture 💜

