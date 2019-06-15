Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa

GFriend's SinB and Mina Myung pair up for a dance cover of Ava Max's 'Sweet But Psycho'

Are GFriend's SinB and Mina Myung "Sweet But Psycho" in this video?

On June 16 KST, M2's 'Studio CHOOM' series uploaded a dance cover delivered by SinB and 1MILLION dancer Mina Myung for Ava Max's song "Sweet But Psycho". With a reddish pink background, the two ladies danced away in a powerful style, looking stylish and hotter than ever. 

In the description section of the video, M2 wrote: "An artistic work has been born. GFriend's SinB x 1MILLION's Mina Myung 'Covers' really... Best in the universe of all time, no?"

Check out the full cover video above!

eager_beaver525
7 days ago

Sweet!

chunchun457
7 days ago

SinB is sooo hot😍 truly talented dancer!!!

