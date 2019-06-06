Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 10 days ago

#6YearsWithOurHomeBTS celebrating BTS's 6th anniversary trends #1 worldwide on Twitter

To celebrate BTS's 6th anniversary, the wonderful fans in ARMY have been using the hashtag #6YearsWithOurHomeBTS to celebrate this occasion. The hashtag is now trending #1 worldwide as fans continue to celebrate BTS's achievements and growth from their debut to where they are now.

We wish BTS a happy anniversary and hope to see them continue to shine!

samanvitha596 10 days ago
10 days ago

A long time indeed.....But it's really a wonderful journey.... I was 20 when I started to listen bts...Now I am married and expecting a baby.. I am grateful for both bts and army's for making my youth memorable...

22

DisplayName97549 10 days ago
10 days ago

A beautiful journey full of happy and sometimes sad moments. I'm happy to be a part of it 💜💜

