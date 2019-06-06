6YearsWithOurHomeBTS celebrating BTS's 6th anniversary trends #1 worldwide on Twitter

To celebrate BTS's 6th anniversary, the wonderful fans in ARMY have been using the hashtag #6YearsWithOurHomeBTS to celebrate this occasion. The hashtag is now trending #1 worldwide as fans continue to celebrate BTS's achievements and growth from their debut to where they are now.

We wish BTS a happy anniversary and hope to see them continue to shine!