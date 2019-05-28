Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 days ago

Cosmic Girls reveal track list for their 'For the Summer' special album

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls have revealed a track list for their 'For the Summer' special album.

As you can see below, "Boogie Up" is the title track of 'For the Summer', and member Exy participated in writing the lyrics for the song. Cosmic Girls are taking on a sunny, summer concept for their first special seasonal album, which is set to drop on June 4 KST. 

Stay tuned for updates!

thaisk121 pt 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

2nd win here we come!!!💪

WujuJae1 pt 25 days ago 0
25 days ago

Man, WJSN get downvoted hard everytime for some reason, anyway looking forward to this comeback.

