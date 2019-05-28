Cosmic Girls reveal track list for their 'For the Summer' special album

Cosmic Girls have revealed a track list for their 'For the Summer' special album.
As you can see below, "Boogie Up" is the title track of 'For the Summer', and member Exy participated in writing the lyrics for the song. Cosmic Girls are taking on a sunny, summer concept for their first special seasonal album, which is set to drop on June 4 KST.
