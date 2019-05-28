Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

33

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 days ago

Jannabi's label to take legal action against malicious commenters

AKP STAFF

Jannabi's label has announced their intent to take legal action against malicious commenters.

On May 28, Peponi Music stated, "Malicious comments and falsehoods are being recklessly posted about Jannabi, so we've created a contract with a law firm. We plan to take legal action against falsehoods without proof and malicious comments. As it's been reported, there's been no schedule cancellations, and we've been discussing re-scheduling appearances with program producers. We ask that you suppress this."

The agency concluded, "All the members are feeling the consequences of Yoo Young Hyun's recent controversy. They plan to get on stage with a heavy heart. We apologize to everyone who cares and supports Jannabi for causing them worry."  

As previously reported, Yoo Young Hyun has withdrawn from the group following reports of school bullying and violence, and vocalist Choi Jung Hoon responded to reports of his father's alleged political ties.

  1. Jannabi
1 1,416 Share 87% Upvoted

0

ad1973 pts 25 days ago 0
25 days ago

That's very good ! Haters have to pay for the damage they did. But I don't understand why to apologize if you did nothing wrong?

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   44,889
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,355

allkpop in your Inbox