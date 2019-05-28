fromis_9 have revealed their group teaser image for their upcoming album 'Fun Factory'.
In the teaser image above, the members of fromis_9 are ready to take on summer in the sun. "Fun Factory" is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on fromis_9, and watch their prologue teaser video here if you missed it.
fromis_9 group up in sunny 'Fun Factory' teaser image
