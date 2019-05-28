Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

fromis_9 group up in sunny 'Fun Factory' teaser image

AKP STAFF

fromis_9 have revealed their group teaser image for their upcoming album 'Fun Factory'.

In the teaser image above, the members of fromis_9 are ready to take on summer in the sun. "Fun Factory" is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on fromis_9, and watch their prologue teaser video here if you missed it.

  1. fromis_9
  2. FUN FACTORY
Anubis33561,783 pts 25 days ago 0
25 days ago

Their group photo reminds me of AOA's bingle bangle promotions lol

Winston1,927 pts 25 days ago 0
25 days ago

Excited for them, this is probably their first summer comeback, i think young groups like these should have a bubbly energetic and bright image/concept.
While the older mature groups then to go for a beach girls, life guard kind of comeback, like AOA did.

