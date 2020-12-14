INFINITE's Sunggyu sings of emptiness in MV for comeback single 'I'm Cold'

INFINITE's Sunggyu is back with a new solo album!





On December 14 KST, the idol unveiled his 3rd solo mini album 'Inside Me,' featuring title track "I'm Cold."





"I'm Cold" fuses rock and R&B elements in an emotional way to convey the emptiness felt after losing a relationship that was precious to him. Through the single, Sunggyu captivates with his vocal talent, showcasing a tone that manages to be both rough and calming. The mood of the song is matched by a music video that emphasizes the lonely theme with chilling snow and ice-related imagery.





Check out the music video for "I'm Cold" above!