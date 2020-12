KBS's annual winter concert is coming soon!

The network has unveiled the line-up of this year's 'Gayo Daechukje' through a short commercial. In the clip, it was announced that this year's line-up will include BTS, TWICE, SHINee's Taemin, Paul Kim, Seventeen, and NCT. There will also be collaboration stages for J.Y. Park and Sunmi, trot veterans Kim Yeon Ja and Seol Un Do, and Jessi and Jackson Wang.

Meanwhile, 'Gayo Daechukje' will air on December 18 at 8:30 PM KST.