Former Rainz member Hong Eunki drops timetable for 4th solo single 'On & On'

Hong Eunki is gearing up to release a new single!

On December 14 KST, the former Rainz member unveiled the teaser timetable counting down until the release of this 4th solo single "On & On." According to the schedule, teasers will begin to be released starting on December 16 and will include a variety of different teaser styles, including gifs, concept photos, a lyrics teaser, and music video teasers.

Meanwhile, fellow Rainz member Seongri recently released his own new solo track, unveiling the music video for "If It Wasn't You" earlier that same day.

Meanwhile, "On & On" is set for release on January 5.

Check out the full schedule below!