Hwang Bo reveals she started taking care of herself after seeing her father pass away due to chronic illness

Hwang Bo revealed why she started taking care of herself.

She was featured on tvN's 'On & Off'. Her everyday life showed her studying Spanish, playing basketball, riding a skateboard, and eating what she liked. She explained, "My father used to be healthy, but one day he suddenly collapsed and was sick for 6 years. I couldn't even go out and get tea with friends. My father passed away this past April. All of our family had been expecting him to get better, so we were getting exhausted. Our family was on pause."



She then said, "After my father went to heaven, I told my mother, 'Let's do what we want from now on' and started investing in myself. That's why I do so much now. I keep thinking, 'When if not now?' and try to live life to the fullest."