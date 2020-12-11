Cast members of 'Gamsung Camping' reenact their childhood photos

On the December 11 broadcast of JTBC's 'Gamsung Camping', the cast members reenacted their adorable childhood photos by recreating the same outfits!

First, Ahn Young Mi revealed an endearing photo of her kindergarten days, dressed up in colorful hanbok for a special event. The cast's lovely maknae, A Pink's Na-Eun, revealed that she was as lovely as ever during her childhood, dressed in a neat school uniform. Next, MAMAMOO's Solar pulled off a complete "Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V" by recreating an outfit she once wore for a picnic with her aunt!

Actress Park So Dam proved that she could pull off the same look and mood as her kindergarten days by wearing a recreation of the colorful kindergarten uniform, while last but not least, Park Na Rae caused rounds of laughter for her squishy baby cheeks as a child.

Check out the cast of 'Gamsung Camping's colorful and quirky childhood reenactment outfits, above!