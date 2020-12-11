Sohee visits 1Million Studio for dance lessons + reveals she still loves to dance for fun & exercise

On December 11, Sohee greeted viewers with a new v-log video via her very own YouTube channel!

On this day, Sohee drove over to the famous 1Million Dance Studio, where she received one-on-one lessons from Ara Cho. On the way there, Sohee revealed, "I am going to a dance lesson today! How long has it been? About 2-3 years?" She also added, "I've always like being active and dancing. If I don't keep it up, then all of the time that I spent dancing in the past will go to waste, won't it? So I try to take dance lessons here and there as a hobby and for exercise."

However, Sohee also confessed, "Once we get started, the instructor will probably say, 'Are you sure you used to dance in the past?'. You know how it is, when you don't use your body often the muscles become weak."

Check out Sohee's dance lesson v-log with 1Million's Ara Cho, below!

