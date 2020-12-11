Oh My Girl's Hyojung reveals how much she makes from her famous aegyo songs, 'Ottoke Song', 'Naekkohae Song', & 'Yam Yam Song'

On December 11, Oh My Girl's Hyojung appeared as a guest musician on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'!

On this day, Hyojung impressed MC Yoo Hee Yeol by revealing that she was the composer of three of the most well-known K-Pop aegyo songs, including the "Ottoke Song", the "Naekkohae Song", and the "Yam Yam Song"!

MC Yoo Hee Yeol said, "I was so surprised after hearing that you made the 'Naekkohae Song'. How did you even come up with that?" Hyojung responded, "I started out with the piano chords at first, and then I made the melody on top of that. But it just turned into an aegyo song."

Yoo Hee Yeol then asked, "This is such a hit song. Is this song copyrighted?" Smiling, Hyojung answered, "I did sneak it in under my name quietly, so yes it it copyrighted. I mean, what if someone else tries to sneak off with it as theirs?" The idol then revealed that she has about 4 aegyo songs that she has copyrighted under her name, including the "Ottoke Song", the "Naekkohae Song", and the "Yam Yam Song". In total, Hyojung stated, "I do earn some royalties from these songs. In a month, if I get a lot it's about 10,000 KRW (~ $9 USD), or if I don't get as much that month it's about 6~7,000 KRW (~ $6.40 USD)."

Did you know that Oh My Girl's Hyojung was the mastermind behind all of these beloved aegyo songs?

