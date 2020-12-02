Big Hit Entertainment drops the first official trailer for the 2021 New Year's Eve Live joint concert

The month of December has come, which means the day for Big Hit Label's first-ever joint concert is getting closer.

On December 2nd, Big Hit Entertainment dropped the official teaser for the upcoming '2021 New Year's Eve Live' presented by Weverse, as they previously unveiled the concert's full artist lineup.

Taking place on December 31 just before bringing in the New Year, the '2021 New Year's Eve Live' will feature BTS, Lee Hyun, BUMZU, NU'EST, GFriend, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN.

The teaser presented all the Big Hit Label's artists as they prepare for the year-end concert's dynamic performances.