The first ever Big Hit Labels family concert, the upcoming '2021 New Year's Eve Live' presented by Weverse, has unveiled its full artist lineup!

Taking place on December 31 just before bringing in the New Year, the '2021 New Year's Eve Live' will feature BTS, Lee Hyun, BUMZU, NU'EST, GFriend, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN!

For complete details on how you can tune in to the '2021 New Year's Eve Live', visit the event's official Weverse page below!