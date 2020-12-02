13

Posted by AmieAmore 32 minutes ago

Supermodel Choi So Ra gains attention for her free-spirited Instagram live stream

Supermodel Choi So Ra, who appeared on 'Yoo Quiz on the Block,' gained attention once again through her past Instagram live broadcast. 


Last July, Choi So Ra held a live streaming broadcast on Instagram back in July where she took the time to communicate with about 200 of her fans.

During the broadcast, the model showed a friendly attitude and introduced the products that she uses.

She gained attention as they revisited her Instagram live broadcast from three months back as she appeared on the recent episode of 'Yoo Quiz.' Many netizens were attracted to how she comfortably began smoking during the live stream as she was not shy to show her true self.

When netizens saw Choi So Ra's free-spirited personality, they commented, "Wow, she has so many charms," "She's pretty," "This is what you call a world-class model," and "She's so cool."

daisyyy_93285 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

So models can be 'free spirited' and smoke... Just imagine if a female idol did the same. The same knetz would've ended her career in minutes.

letoaletoa01-183 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

Why should people care honestly if she smokes she smokes

