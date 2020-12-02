Former AOA member Mina sends out a message to the malicious commenters calling her "Trash"

Former AOA member Mina sent out a heartfelt plea to the malicious commenters.

On December 1st, Mina left a message on her Instagram, saying, "I hope December goes by smoothly and is ordinary." She continued to write, "The words 'Trash', 'slut', 'die,' 'mentally ill' are the words I read the most this year. There's a saying that if you're frequently cursed at, you live longer. So please let me live less. I think I'll become immortal this way."

It seems like Mina was trying to pass the situation pleasantly and lightly, but her words expressed her feelings of being tired of the malicious comments directed at her.



In response to Mina's post, netizens commented, "Cheer up! and ignore the malicious comments", "Don't think about any more bad things," "We'll protect you," "You need to sue all the people leaving malicious comments, they need to go to jail," and "Why do these people leave malicious comments? Don't mind them."



Meanwhile, Kwon claimed in July that she had been constantly bullied for 11 years by AOA member Jimin. Initially, Jimin denied Mina's claims, but eventually admitted to her wrongdoing and left AOA.

AOA's agency FNC Entertainment apologized, saying, "We hope Kwon Mina, who is having a hard time than anyone else, will recover her health as soon as possible, and we deeply apologize for not having been able to examine the relationship between the members more carefully."



Since then, Kwon has reportedly terminated her contract with her agency, Woori Actors, and recently started her beauty business after receiving psychological treatment.



