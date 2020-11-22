MONSTA X's Hyungwon opens up about 'Fatal Love' album, models Burt's Bees products for 'Star 1'

MONSTA X's Hyungwon is the star of an upcoming magazine feature!





On November 19 KST, Korean celebrity and style magazine 'Star 1' revealed exclusive images of Hyungwon's photoshoot for their December 2020 issue.





For the shoot, the idol modeled with a range of natural skincare brand Burt's Bees products, his thick sweater fashion and wavy brown hair adding a bit of a boyish and autumnal touch to his unique visuals. In particular, he is seen wearing three different shades of the brand's tinted lipbalm.





During the interview for the piece, Hyungwon opened up about MONSTA X's recently released 3rd full-length album 'Fatal Love.' He describes title track "Love Killa" as a song where "the members' understated sexiness is the key point," adding, "Even though we're covered up, the killing point is the overall atmosphere created by its sexy vibe."





Also included on the album is Hyungwon's self-produced B-side track "Nobody Else," a song that highlights the idol's musical growth.





"The other MONSTA X members gave me a lot of feedback. As it's a song that was going to be sung by the members themselves, their opinions were the most important," he revealed through the interview, adding that he has no regrets over how the song as it came out exactly as he had intended it to sound.







In another portion of the interview, he opened up about his MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator), which he revealed to be INFP. "When I saw examples of the tendencies of the INFP type, they all seemed like me," he laughed, jokingly referring to himself as a 'model specimen INFP.







Meanwhile, the full interview can be found when 'Star 1's December 2020 issue is officially released.



Check out photos from the editorial below!