Solar dances to MAMAMOO's comeback song 'AYA' in teddy bear pajamas for her 'Gamsung Camping' cast members

On the November 3 broadcast of JTBC's new travel reality series 'Gamsung Camping', Solar gave her fellow cast members a sneak preview of MAMAMOO's comeback title track "AYA" well before its release!

On this week's broadcast, the female cast members of 'Gamsung Camping' woke up to a bright morning on their themed camping trip with guest members Lee Sang Yoon and Jo Dal Hwan. Greeting one another with well-slept, bare faces, the cast members began preparing breakfast. Solar, who had to leave early for her concert schedules, was tasked with selecting music for the morning rather than helping with the cooking.

Here, A Pink's Na-Eun asked, "Can we hear your new song?" Solar debated for a minute and then asked everyone, "Do you all want to hear our new song?" As the filming for the broadcast took place well before today, the 'Gamsung Camping' members and guests would be getting a preview of MAMAMOO's comeback song before anyone else!

Connecting her phone to bluetooth speakers, Solar decided to perform a snippet of "AYA" for the cast and crew in her teddy bear pajamas! Of course, the song received rave responses from Solar's fellow cast members. Watch the clip from this week's 'Gamsung Camping' above!