Yeonwoo is the lovely cover model of 'Pilates S' magazine's latest issue

Actress Yeonwoo greeted readers as the lovely cover model of 'Pilates S' magazine's November issue!

First, Yeonwoo showed off her sleek fitness style. She then changed things up for a bright and frilly mood using props like candy and doughnuts, before opting for more elegant fall girlfriend styles.

Meanwhile, Yeonwoo will be greeting viewers on the small-screen through JTBC's upcoming mini series 'Live On' premiering on November 17, as well as through KBS2's 'If You Cheat You Die' premiering on December 2.

Check out some of Yeonwoo's 'Pilates S' pictorial cuts below!