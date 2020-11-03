Kim Nam Gil in talks to lead new OCN drama 'Island' opposite Seo Ye Ji

According to media outlet reports on November 4, actor Kim Nam Gil is in talks to star as the male lead of the upcoming OCN drama series, 'Island'.

Previously, it was reported that actress Seo Ye Ji of the wildly popular tvN series 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' has been cast as the female lead star of 'Island'. The new fantasy/action drama tells the story of a mysterious demon hunter living a cursed life. One day, he saves a beautiful heiress from falling prey to demons on the romantic island of Jeju.

Based off of a manhwa series of the same name, OCN's 'Island' is expected to air some time in the second half of 2021.

