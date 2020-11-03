11

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Kim Nam Gil in talks to lead new OCN drama 'Island' opposite Seo Ye Ji

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on November 4, actor Kim Nam Gil is in talks to star as the male lead of the upcoming OCN drama series, 'Island'. 

Previously, it was reported that actress Seo Ye Ji of the wildly popular tvN series 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' has been cast as the female lead star of 'Island'. The new fantasy/action drama tells the story of a mysterious demon hunter living a cursed life. One day, he saves a beautiful heiress from falling prey to demons on the romantic island of Jeju. 

Based off of a manhwa series of the same name, OCN's 'Island' is expected to air some time in the second half of 2021. 

  1. Kim Nam Gil
  2. Seo Ye Ji
1 1,602 Share 100% Upvoted

0

sejun-the-great1,223 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Wow, this drama looks exciting! I can't wait to watch it!

Share
Dawn (E
HyunA and Dawn share their punk-sexy look
4 hours ago   8   4,520
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
3 days ago   315   127,107

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND