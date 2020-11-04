MAMAMOO take you through making of 'AYA' MV

MAMAMOO have revealed the making of their "AYA" music video.



In the making of the MV, the MAMAMOO members describe their newest track and concept, and fans get a sneak peek at what went on behind the scenes. "AYA" is the title song of their tenth mini album 'Travel', and it's about being in a push and pull, toxic relationship.



Watch the making of MAMAMOO's "AYA" MV above and their MV here if you missed it, and let us know what you think in the comments below.