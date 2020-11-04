Lim Young Woong reveals 'Hero' MV

Lim Young Woong has revealed his music video for "Hero"!



In the MV, Lim Young Woong is in the studio recording and posing for photo shoots. "Hero" is a ballad about protecting someone in the harsh world, and it's his first release in 7 months since "Now Trust Me".



Watch Lim Young Woong's "Hero" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



