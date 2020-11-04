B1A4 head up and down elevator in 'what is LovE?' special MV

B1A4 have revealed a special music video for "what is LovE?"!



In the MV, B1A4 head up and down an elevator after they notice a cute girl in their apartment. "what is LovE?" is a track from their long-awaited fourth album 'Origine', and it's about knowing that love is coming your way but not knowing what it means.



Watch B1A4's "what is LovE?" special MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. Check out the MVs for "Water Drop" and their title song "Like a Movie" if you missed them.