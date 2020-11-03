5

Music Video
Posted by germainej

MAMAMOO bring out their inner animal in 'AYA' MV

MAMAMOO have dropped their music video for "AYA".

In the MV, MAMAMOO bring out their inner animal in leopard prints as they smash expectations. "AYA" is the title song of their tenth mini album 'Travel', and it's about being in a push and pull, toxic relationship.

Watch MAMAMOO's "AYA" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

