Jamie has dropped her music video for "Apollo 11" featuring Jay Park.
In the MV, Jamie travels to have an other-worldly experience after she launches into space. "Apollo 11" featuring Jay Park is about being on the way up in life and not letting anyone bring you down.
Watch Jamie's "Apollo 11" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Jamie prepares for outer space in 'Apollo 11' feat. Jay Park MV
