BoA lets her hair fly in '202020' teaser video

BoA has dropped her second teaser video for "202020" for her 20th anniversary.



In the teaser, BoA walks in the room as footage of her more recent comebacks play. "202020" is set to drop on November 12 before her official tenth album 'Better' releases on December 1 KST.



Check out BoA's "202020" teaser above and her previous teaser here if you missed it.







