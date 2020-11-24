ENHYPEN invite fans to 'ENHYPEN Debut Show: Day One' debut showcase

ENHYPEN have invited fans to their 'ENHYPEN Debut Show: Day One' debut showcase.



In the eerie teaser, the ENHYPEN members stand underneath a reddish glow, and member Jake narrates, "Moment to moment, inevitable fate created by organic serendipity. Breaking the mold and taking the first step into the world. Beyond borders, the moment you and I come face to face. ENHYPEN debut show. Day one. November 30."



ENHYPEN debuted as a project group following Mnet's 'I-LAND' with members Jake, Jungwon, Jay, Ni-ki, Heeseung, Sunghoon, and Sunoo. The group's debut mini album 'BORDER: DAY ONE' drops on November 30 KST.



'ENHYPEN Debut Show: Day One' airs on November 30 at 8PM KST.

