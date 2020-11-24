Gummy to make comeback on 'Sketchbook' after birth of daughter

Gummy is making a comeback on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' after the birth of her daughter.



According to reports on November 24, Gummy will be filming for 'Sketchbook', which will mark her first performance since she and Jo Jung Suk welcomed their daughter. Fans are looking forward to what kind of performance the veteran singer will be bringing to the show.



In other news, Gummy and Jo Jung Suk tied the knot in October of 2018 after dating for 5 years, and they welcomed their first child this past August.



Stay tuned for updates on Gummy.