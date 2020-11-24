Actress Park Shin Hye to continue filming 'Sisyphus: The Myth' after testing negative for COVID-19

Actress Park Shin Hye will continue filming 'Sisyphus: The Myth' after testing negative for COVID-19.



On November 24, Salt Entertainment confirmed the actress would be continuing on with her filming schedule. The label stated, "Park Shin Hye plans to carry out her schedule normally after testing negative for COVID-19 on the 24th."



Previously, Park Shin Hye underwent testing after a cast member of the JTBC drama 'Sisyphus: The Myth' was confirmed to have the coronavirus.



In other news, Park Shin Hye is starring in the upcoming mystery thriller 'Call', which premieres on Netflix on November 27 KST.

