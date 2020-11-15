CNBLUE paints it blue in 2nd MV teaser for comeback single 'Then, Now and Forever'

CNBLUE is less than two days away from their long-awaited comeback!

On November 15 KST, the FNC Entertainment band released the 2nd music video teaser for "Then, Now and Forever," the title track off of their 8th mini album 'RE-CODE.' In the clip, the members take a nod to their namesake by playing with the color blue — painting a canvas blue, sitting in a room with blue and white paper stuck to the walls, and performing in a room with blue interior accents. The video ends with a close-up on guitarist and lead singer Yonghwa singing a preview of the song's hook.

Meanwhile, 'RE-CODE' is set for release on November 17.

Check out the teaser video above!