Lee Seung Gi collaborates with Yoon Jong Shin for pre-release single 'The Ordinary Man'

Lee Seung Gi is back with new music!



On November 15 KST, the Hallyu star released "The Ordinary Man," the pre-release single off of his upcoming 7th full-length album slated for release this December. The release is his very first in roughly five years.



"The Ordinary Man," which was produced by singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin, is a ballad that deals with the break-up experience. Anyone who has experience a break-up thinks that their experience is unique; however, as every break-up has a similar process and flow of emotions, the experience is simply ordinary.



Check out the music video for "The Ordinary Man" above!