Upcoming girl group Bling Bling continues debut countdown with 2nd MV teaser for 'G.B.B'

Bling Bling's debut is coming closer and closer!

On November 15 KST, Major 9 Entertainment's very first girl group unveiled a 2nd music video teaser for their debut single "G.B.B." In the video, not only does the group show a dynamic 'girl crush'-style dance performance, but each of the six members have their own moment with the camera to showcase their strong visuals.



Meanwhile, Bling Bling is comprised of four Korean members, Yubin, Jieun, Narin, and Juhyun, and two Japanese members, Ayamy and Marin. The group intends to heavily promote in both regions.



Check out the teaser above, and stay tuned for their debut on November 17!