13

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

BTOB 4U drop MV teaser for 'Show Your Love'

AKP STAFF

BTOB 4U have dropped their music video teaser for "Show Your Love".

In the MV teaser, the BTOB 4U members play characters who are all going through hardships. "Show Your Love" is the title song of their debut mini album 'Inside', and it's set to drop on November 16 KST. As previously announced, BTOB 4U is a BTOB subunit consisting of members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel.

Watch BTOB 4U's "Show Your Love" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. BTOB 4U
  2. SHOW YOUR LOVE
3 750 Share 100% Upvoted

0

welngkrtn163 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

this sounds good.

Share

0

nickybaenim-2,425 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ENHYPEN
ENHYPEN announce group leader ahead of debut
2 hours ago   9   5,643
Ji Sung
Actor Ji Sung undergoes COVID-19 testing
2 hours ago   4   1,994
ENHYPEN
ENHYPEN announce group leader ahead of debut
2 hours ago   9   5,643

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND