BTOB 4U drop MV teaser for 'Show Your Love'

BTOB 4U have dropped their music video teaser for "Show Your Love".



In the MV teaser, the BTOB 4U members play characters who are all going through hardships. "Show Your Love" is the title song of their debut mini album 'Inside', and it's set to drop on November 16 KST. As previously announced, BTOB 4U is a BTOB subunit consisting of members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel.



Watch BTOB 4U's "Show Your Love" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

