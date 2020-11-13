1

Actor Ji Sung undergoes COVID-19 testing

Actor Ji Sung undergoes testing for COVID-19.

On November 13, Ji Sung's label stated the actor had returned to Korea after spending time with his family in Hawaii. He's said to have tested negative for COVID-19 before he left for Hawaii, and he's now started his 2 weeks of quarantine according to quarantine measures. He's also tested negative after arriving back in South Korea.

After his quarantine, Ji Sung is expected to start filming the drama 'Devil Judge', which tells the story of judge Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung) who turns the court into a reality show and punishes evil. 

Stay tuned for updates on Ji Sung.

