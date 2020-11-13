aespa revealed a group teaser image featuring their ae-aespa avatars.
SM Entertainment's upcoming girl group will be centered around an "avatar experience" with both the members and their avatars working together. aespa's debut single "Black Mamba" will be out on November 17 at 6 PM KST.
Check out aespa's latest ae-aespa avatar teaser image below.
aespa reveal group teaser image feat. ae-aespa avatars
