15

20

News
Posted by germainej 55 minutes ago

aespa reveal group teaser image feat. ae-aespa avatars

AKP STAFF

aespa revealed a group teaser image featuring their ae-aespa avatars.

SM Entertainment's upcoming girl group will be centered around an "avatar experience" with both the members and their avatars working together. aespa's debut single "Black Mamba" will be out on November 17 at 6 PM KST.

Check out aespa's latest ae-aespa avatar teaser image below.


  1. aespa
15 1,816 Share 43% Upvoted

8

sejun-the-great1,572 pts 52 minutes ago 3
52 minutes ago

Wait, why do the avatars need their own teaser image? Are they going to sing and dance in the music video along with the aespa members?

Share

3 more replies

4

quark1239513,776 pts 49 minutes ago 1
49 minutes ago

What if your avatar gets more lines than you? 🤔

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ENHYPEN
ENHYPEN announce group leader ahead of debut
2 hours ago   9   5,643
Ji Sung
Actor Ji Sung undergoes COVID-19 testing
2 hours ago   4   1,994
ENHYPEN
ENHYPEN announce group leader ahead of debut
2 hours ago   9   5,643

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND