BAE173 members introduce themselves before debut via 'INTERSECTION: SPARK' concept trailer

BAE173 is less than 10 days away from their long-awaited debut!

On November 9 KST, the upcoming Pocketdolz Studio boy group unveiled a concept trailer for their debut mini album 'INTERSECTION: SPARK.' In the video, the members are seen aboard a spaceship, meeting up in a futuristic control room setting.





As each member is introduced, a short nickname revealing a major part of their respective personalities is shown to the viewer, with Nam Do Hyon being the 'chatterbox,' Lee Han Gyul being the 'lazy guy,' Junseo being the 'reliable leader,' Bit being 'wink boy,' Youngseo being the 'shy boy,' Doha being 'children smile,' Yoojun being the 'happy virus,' J-Min being the 'funny boy,' and Muzin being the 'dandy boy.' The video ends with the members all standing together, showing their visual chemistry.

Meanwhile, 'INTERSECTION: SPARK' is set for release on November 19.



Check out the concept trailer above!