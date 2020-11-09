Ha Sung Woon travels to a 'Forbidden Island' in sexy and mysterious comeback music video

Ha Sung Woon is back with a new album!

On November 9 KST, the StarCrew Entertainment idol made his second comeback of the year with 4th solo mini album 'Mirage,' featuring title track "Forbidden Island."



"Forbidden Island" is a song of attraction, with Ha Sung Woon singing to someone, telling them that he wants to be led away and escape to the unknown world of a forbidden island with them. The single provides framework for the sleek dance performance seen in the music video.



Meanwhile, the idol participated in the production of all five B-side tracks on 'Mirage'.



Check out the music video for "Forbidden Island" above!