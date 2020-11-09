GFRIEND's Eunha currently promoting with eyepatch due to corneal inflammation

Source Music has revealed that GFRIEND's Eunha is currently promoting with an eyepatch on due to corneal inflammation.

On November 9 KST, two hours before the group's comeback, GFRIEND held a media showcase to promote their 3rd full-length album '回: Walpurgis Night.' When Eunha was photographed showing up to the event with an eyepatch on, fans viewing the images online began to express concern.



During the event, broadcaster Jaejae, the MC of the event, commented that it seemed Eunha was dealing with a stye. However, the idol explained that she was wearing the eyepatch because she had injured her eye.

Source Music later clarified that Eunha is wearing an eyepatch due to corneal inflammation from the injury. The agency did not reveal the cause of the injury nor how long they estimate she will be wearing an eyepatch during promotions.

