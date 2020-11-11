BAE173 have a 'Crush on U' in debut MV teaser

BAE173 have dropped their music video teaser for "Crush on U".



In the MV teaser, BAE173 prepare to head to space and encounter surreal, colorful settings. "Crush on U" is the title track of the Pocketdolz Studio boy group's debut mini album 'Intersection: Spark', which drops on November 19 KST.



As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.



Watch BAE173's "Crush on U" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



