Ailee calls out netizens asking for money on Instagram

Ailee called out netizens asking for money on Instagram.



On November 11, Ailee posted on her Instagram story, "But why do all the people who ask to borrow money from me in Instagram DMs ask for 30 million Won ($26974.56 USD)? I'm curious. Is that what you think is an adequate amount to borrow?"



The singer continued, "I'm sure you send the same DMs to other people, but I'm curious because it's always the same amount."



In other news, Ailee recently sang "Blue Bird" for tvN's 'Start-Up' OST. She also dropped her track "When We Were in Love" last month.