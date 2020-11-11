GFriend & TOMORROW x TOGETHER confirmed to perform at Big Hit Label concert '2021 New Year's Eve Live' + Seventeen will reportedly not attend due to conflicting schedule

The upcoming '2021 New Year's Eve Live' concert presented by Weverse - largely coined as the first ever Big Hit Labels family concert - has announced GFriend and TOMORROW x TOGETHER as the second lineup of performing artists!

Gfriend and TOMORROW x TOGETHER will officially join NU'EST and ENHYPEN this coming December 31 to celebrate the end of the year with fans, both off/online.

Meanwhile, according to an exclusive media outlet report on November 11, Seventeen will not be able to attend the '2021 New Year's Eve Live' due to a conflicting schedule. Insiders report that Seventeen's conflicting schedule in question was already promised well before the decision to hold the Big Hit Labels family concert, and so the group's absence at the upcoming event will be unavoidable.

Meanwhile, the '2021 New Year's Eve Live' will release the final artist lineup tomorrow on November 12.

